Opposition Creates Fuss In National Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:39 PM

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

The National Assembly witnessed rumpus on its first day of the 27th session Friday with the opposition lawmakers creating a fuss in total disregard to the repeated appeals of Speaker Asad Qaiser for order in the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Assembly witnessed rumpus on its first day of the 27th session Friday with the opposition lawmakers creating a fuss in total disregard to the repeated appeals of Speaker Asad Qaiser for order in the House.

The session started with prayers for 13 security personnel and seven private guards, who were martyred in separate terrorist attacks in Gwadar district, Balochistan and the North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Thursday, after recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran.

As the formal proceedings of the House started with the Question Hour, the opposition members started raising slogans.

Some 31 out of 32 starred questions skipped amid the opposition's protest as the speaker had to suspend the proceedings for 20 minutes.

After resumption of the proceedings, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan introduced the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which was referred to the relevant committee for further consideration.

Ten periodical reports of standing committees for a period of six months were presented in the House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the House.

Later, the speaker adjourned the House to meet again on Monday at 4 pm.

