Opposition Creates Ruckus, Continues Protest In PA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:45 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday witnessed pandemonium of opposition members who gathered before the chair and created ruckus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday witnessed pandemonium of opposition members who gathered before the chair and created ruckus.

At the outset of assembly proceedings, opposition started thumping their desks and chanted slogans to protest the attitude of speaker.

Protesting opposition continued protest and ignored the chair who directed them to maintain order in the house.

However, speaker carried on the proceedings despite commotion of opposition. He also urged opposition to end their strike and participate in the proceedings.

