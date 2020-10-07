'Opposition creating chaos for personal gains' : Ali Muhammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that opposition were only creating chaos in the country for protecting their personal interest rather than raising public issues.

Talking to ptv news channel, he criticized that both major corrupt parties of opposition was creating chaos for their personal gains but his government is only making all out efforts to strengthen democratic institutions besides promoting democracy at grassroots level.

He said in the past, it was on record that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had been getting unprecedented relief from courts in different cases, but now when Nawaz corruption had fully exposed, he was trying to malign state institutions.

Ali Muhammad said PML-N leadership had been an 'integral part' of all conspiracies hatched against democracy in the country.

He said that the all conspiracies against government would be failed whereas the opponents of government has to face frustration.

Ali Muhammad Khan rejected criticism of the opposition saying that PTI government was only paying for failures of past regimes.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the opposition leaders should not blame the PTI government for actions of the NAB saying the NAB chairman was appointed by PML-N and PPP.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan is working with national spirit because he wants to see prosperity in nation.

PML-N leaders looted the national treasury and caused economic ruin to the country, he added.

The Minister said that the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman was a great supporter of undemocratic regimes in the past and now he is raising voice in the favor of democracy.

Replying to a question, he said incumbent government is being try to bring back Nawaz Sharif and present him before the court.