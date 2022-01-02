Opposition creating chaos for personal gains: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that unfortunately the opposition has put the national interests aside and creating chaos in the country just for the sake of personal gains.

According to a news release issued here on Sunday, the CM said that the hollow slogan of 'Vote ko izzat do' had met its logical end.

He said that practically the performance of the opposition was zero, adding that those who created hindrances in national development and progress would get nothing.

He said that the opposition could not hoodwink people with their blame games, false promises and propaganda anymore.

The administrative measures taken by the government to control price-hike and inflation had resulted in stability in prices of essential commodities, he added.