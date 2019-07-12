Opposition creating hurdles in development: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that those who wasted billion of people money were now giving lecture on daily basis in the media

Those who snatched bread, clothes and homes from the poor were now doing false drama of prosperity, he added.

He said that opposition was trying to create hurdle in national development and prosperity.

He added that PM Imran Khan struggled 22 long years for the rights of the people.

He said the PTI government would remain continue its journey of national development.

He said Shehbaz Sharif used the government ads of billion of rupees for his personal projection.

He said that betterment and change in every department was visibly seen now. He added: "We are struggling for peace, prosperity and development of the country under the leadership of PM Imran Khan".