Opposition cries over non-issues: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is gaining fame as an elected public party so its not afraid of opposition's tactics that are being used against its performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is gaining fame as an elected public party so its not afraid of opposition's tactics that are being used against its performance.

Talking to a private news channel he said opposition always cried over non-issues as it always wanted to grab the public and media attention, it was busy to play Nawaz Sharif's health card while Prime Minister Imran Khan himself directed the concerned departments to provide him best medical facilities.

He further said the PTI government had never politicized Nawaz's health issue and urged the political parties to refrain to play politics on the issue moreover the court had approved the bail of Nawaz Sharif and the government would pursue the court's decisions.

While criticizing the opposition party PML-N, he said after ruling the country for 30 years the party was asking to sent Nawaz abroad as there was no hospital in the country where he could be treated.

"PML-N should apologies for not constructing a hospital where its leader Nawaz Sharif can be treated", he remarked.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically stated that corrupts and plunderers would not be spared and accountability process would be continued across the board.