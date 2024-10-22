Open Menu

Opposition Criticize Amendment Bill To Increase Perks Of Provincial Ministers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 08:56 PM

The opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr. Ibad Ullah on Tuesday criticized treasury for introducing KP Minister Salaries, Allowances Amendment Bill 2024 that was aimed to increase perks and privileges of the ministers

Criticizing provincial government, opposition leader said that PTI has ignored its manifesto and promises to benefit its ministers. He said that province is facing a financial crunch while the government is misusing public funds for personal benefits.

He said that he is entitled to official residence and perks in capacity of opposition but would decline accepting any facility due to looming financial problems.

Provincial law minister who tabled the bill said that provision of official residences to ministers in responsibility of provincial government but there were only seven official residences available for twenty-member cabinet.

He told that houses were allotted to minister by KP Chief Minister through ballot.

According to amendment bill that was tabled by Provincial Law Minister, Aftab Alam, Rs. one million has been allocated for revamping of official residence used by ministers. The amount would also be used to purchase decorative items including carpets, curtains, air conditioners and refrigerators.

Minister would get Rs. 200,000 under the head of rent if they choose to liv in their personal residence. The minister would procure list of all the items to administration department after vacating official residence.

