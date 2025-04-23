Opposition criticize government for delaying completion of Warsak-Nasir Bagh Ring Road

The opposition benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Wednesday criticize provincial government for delaying Warsak- Nasir Bagh Ring Road project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The opposition benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Wednesday criticize provincial government for delaying Warsak- Nasir Bagh Ring Road project.

Speaking during question hour, Sobia Shahid of PMLN, said that Warsak-Nasir Bagh Ring Road is under construction for the last twelve years while amount that was approved for the project has been misappropriated.

She said that KP government has failed to complete the road while bridges were being completed in Punjab during one month time. She questioned the unnecessary delay in completion of road.

Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party, Arbab Usman also criticized government for failure to complete the road and said that work on various infrastructure projects were started in cities but these projects were not being completed within stipulated time.

Law Minister, Aftab Alam Advocate said that relevant forum has approved tender of the project after removing flyover and service road.

He said that cost of the project has now been reduced to Rs. 9.6 billion from Rs 17 billion adding that bidding process of the project would complete after eighteen days.