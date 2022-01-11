Opposition criticizes govt, demands judicial commission to probe Murree tragedy

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary responds he was expecting that Shehbaz Sharf would speak like a leader to reflect national unity but he had nothing to say.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2022) The Opposition has demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the Murree tragedy in which over 20 people lost their lives after being stranded there amid heavy snowfall.

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition leaders strongly criticized the government for its failure to provide facilities and responding timely to the stranded citizens in Murree.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it is mismanagement on part of the government which caused number of deaths.

Shehbaz Sharif said that 23 people died in the tragic incident as the tourists remained stuck there for more than 20 hours but no one bothered to rescue them.

He said that people kept calling for help but no one came to rescue them.

The PML-N President said that it was administrative failure and is tantamount to criminal negligence of the incumbent government. He further stated that it was not for the first time that Murree received heavy snowfall and this time, snowstorms had been forecast, therefore, the authorities concerned could have taken preventive measures beforehand.

Referring to the Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry’s earlier statement in which he appreciated the "boost in Murree's tourism," Shahbaz said: "When the tragic incident happened a 'Neru' was sleeping in Islamabad, while the other one was busy rigging Punjab’s local body elections."

Shehbaz Sharif said millions of tourists visited Murree every year and a road map of preventive measurs was also given to the hill station 's administration but the "government dealt with the Murree issue in the same way as it did to destroy the country’s economy.

"

He criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement in which he said that the district administration was unprepared to deal with the situation.

Shehbaz Sharif if the administration was not prepared for the situation, then what are you doing? Resign from the post and go back home. He said that the nation would not pardon the government for its criminal negligence.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari endorsed the stance of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and said that a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the Murree incident.

He said All opposition parties demand the government form a judicial commission to probe the Murree incident. He said that Imran Khan lived a two-hour drive away from Murree where people were stranded, but he did not pay heed.

Bilawal Bhutto that whenever a tragic incident takes place in Pakistan, the PTI government resorts to victim-blaming.

In reaction to the criticism of the opposition, Information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that he was expecting Shehbaz would deliver a speech like a leader but he had nothing to say. He said he was hoping that Shehbaz Sharif would talk this way that would reflect national unity but he did politics again.

Fawad Chaudhary said that PML-N built their palaces and not even a single penny was spent on Murree during the party's tenure, pointing out that now they are giving lessons to us.