PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Khawaja Asif lashed out at PTI for favoring Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav despite his confession of terrorism in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over presenting ordinance about Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Agent Kulbushan Jadhav’s appeal in National Assembly here on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the Indian spy despite that he confessed without hesitation his role in terror attacks in Pakistan.

He also said that Jahangir Khan Tareena ad Ehsanullah Eshan were also given NROs while Indian pilot Abhinandan was also given to Indian after a cup of tea.

Concluding his speech, Bilawal identified the quorum after which the session was adjourned for short time.

PML-N leader senior leader Khawaja Asif also came down hard upon PTI, saying that Pakistan’s honor was being compromised for Indian spy and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent Kulbhushan Jadhav.

He said a Presidential Ordinance was presented regarding the appeal of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Khawaja Asif said that Kulbhushan Jadhav was the blue eyed of the incumbent government and Pakistan was going to trade with India.

He said PML-N was criticized but what the ruling PTI was doing now.

“Jadhav was convicted after he admitted his guilt and said he was involved in committing the crime of terrorism in Pakistan,” said Khawaja Asif but now he was being favored. He questioned the PTI government as to why he was being favored.

“Who is Modi’s friend now?,” said Khawaja Asif on the floor of the National Assembly.

He said they rejected this ordinance as the government was doing this under international pressure.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari responded to Khawaja Asif’s criticism, saying that it was the PML-N which approached International Court of Justice. PML-N wrote a letter to the ICJ and created this problem for us, she stated.