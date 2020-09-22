UrduPoint.com
Opposition Criticizes National Institutions For Personal Interest: Faisal Vowda

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:03 AM

Opposition criticizes national institutions for personal interest: Faisal Vowda

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Monday said that opposition should avoid dragging important institutions in their politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Monday said that opposition should avoid dragging important institutions in their politics.

Talking to a private television channel program, he said that opposition parties had been criticizing the national institutions for their personal gains.

Defending 2018 general elections, he said some 400 applications were filed against alleged rigging in 2013 elections while 80 complaints were filed in 2018 polls.

Voicing serious concerns over the speech of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said it was strange that a convict and absconder was addressing at APC.

He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would never compromise with those persons involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

He said, national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), could not be granted to such elements involved in looting national wealth.

