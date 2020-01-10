Opposition criticizes role of FTS in teachers' recruitment

Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani on Friday criticized the unsatisfactory role of Fair Testing Service (FTS) in recruitment of government teachers in district Bannu and Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani on Friday criticized the unsatisfactory role of Fair Testing Service (FTS) in recruitment of government teachers in district Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

Speaking on an adjournment motion in provincial assembly, he informed the house that FTS was employed to conduct written test for recruitment of teachers on various posts in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts but the papers became public a day before the examination date.The proceeding of the day were chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

He said that millions of rupees deposited by candidates for the examination have gone waste. He said claimed that action has not been taken against the testing service till date that has increased resentment among applicants besides damaging the imaging of education department.

Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party (ANP),Sardar Hussain Babak said that thorough probe should be initiated to analyze the working procedure of FTS. He said that teachers are a respectable part of our society and their problems should be resolved.

Khushdil Khan Advocate of ANP also questioned the credibility of FTS and suggested recruitment of teachers through provincial education department. He said that provincial education department should be tasked to conduct tests for recruitment rather inviting the out-of-province firms.

The newly appointed Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Akbar Ayub while responding to opposition members said that the case of testing company is in court who was trying to maintain status quo. He assured that issue would be resolved very soon and testing company would be blacklisted if it failed to settle the matter.