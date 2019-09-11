Opposition criticizing govt for amending NAB laws: Chan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Spokespersons to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said opposition parties started criticizing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government when it wanted to bring reforms in National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) laws to facilitate the business community.

Talking to private news channel, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N) in Charter of Democracy (CoD) agreed to amend the NAB laws but they did not bring the amendments in their tenures.

To a question, he said accountability process continued against leaders of PML-N and PPP under NAB laws which was formed during the previous tenures.

"The NAB is taking actions according to its laws and the government has nothing to do with its matters," Chan said.

Similarly he said the present government did not make new appointments in NAB. The government was not victimizing any person including Miftah Ismail, he added.

There was also need to bring reforms in judicial system of the country to improve its performance, he added.

To a question, he said the Federal government wanted to clean the garbage of Karachi and ensure security to the Sindh's people.

He said PTI government always respected the mandate.