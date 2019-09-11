UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Criticizing Govt For Amending NAB Laws: Chan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

Opposition criticizing govt for amending NAB laws: Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Spokespersons to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said opposition parties started criticizing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government when it wanted to bring reforms in National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) laws to facilitate the business community.

Talking to private news channel, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N) in Charter of Democracy (CoD) agreed to amend the NAB laws but they did not bring the amendments in their tenures.

To a question, he said accountability process continued against leaders of PML-N and PPP under NAB laws which was formed during the previous tenures.

"The NAB is taking actions according to its laws and the government has nothing to do with its matters," Chan said.

Similarly he said the present government did not make new appointments in NAB. The government was not victimizing any person including Miftah Ismail, he added.

There was also need to bring reforms in judicial system of the country to improve its performance, he added.

To a question, he said the Federal government wanted to clean the garbage of Karachi and ensure security to the Sindh's people.

He said PTI government always respected the mandate.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

PCB reiterates commitment to provide complete secu ..

41 minutes ago

Haleem Jagirani posted as DC Malir

16 minutes ago

UN Hopes Venezuela, Colombia Lower Tensions Throug ..

16 minutes ago

Man dies, seven injure in Nasirabad accident

16 minutes ago

HIV positive cases reach to 1046 in periphery of L ..

16 minutes ago

PTI government working for bringing transparency i ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.