Opposition crying for disbanding NAB: MNA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday said the opposition was making hue and crying since a long time for disbanding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) because the political parties leadership including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were facing accountability of their massive corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday said the opposition was making hue and crying since a long time for disbanding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) because the political parties leadership including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were facing accountability of their massive corruption.

Talking to private tv channel, he said both the political parties leadership had registered corruption cases against each other during their governments.

The MNA said PPP and PML-N leadership wanted to escape from accountability process as they wanted to disband the accountability institution for the purpose, adding they were also wanting to amend the NAB laws according to their whims.

He said the government would not make any compromise with the opposition over the matter of accountability.

Sadaqat Abbasi said the government would take the proposals in written form from the opposition regarding amending the NAB laws so that their proposals would be presented before the people.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a democratic and man of principles and his (PM) policy of smart lock down was proved as successful during the peak of pandemic of coronavirus and it was appreciating at national and international level.