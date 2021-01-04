UrduPoint.com
Opposition Crying For Their Personal Interests: Faisal Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Opposition crying for their personal interests: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear from the very beginning that National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would not be given to the opposition at cost, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Monday in the upper house.

Opposition's threat to march towards Islamabad is for pressurizing PM Imran Khan for NRO but they will not succeed in their mission, said the senator.

He said that opposition demanded NRO during FATF related legislation, adding that 34 amendments were proposed in written by opposition which were directly seeking relaxation in corruption cases against them.

Faisal Javed said that both PPP and PML-N also demanded that NAB should not touch money laundering cases against them, adding that their prime aim was to protect the looted money.

He said parliamentarians refused to tender their resignations from the assemblies while PDM facing criticism within their own ranks.

He said that PM Khan had presented more than 60 documents as evidence in the court of law to justify his sources of income and was declared Sadiq and Amin while Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz presented only Qatri letter.

He said that PM Imran Khan is ready for dialogue with opposition regarding issues of public interest matters.

When PM Khan established PTI, his first mission was to save country from corruption, said the senator.

