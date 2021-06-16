UrduPoint.com
Opposition Decides To Bring No-confidence Motion Against NA Speaker Asad Qaisar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:04 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2021) following rumpus in the National Assembly, Opposition parties on Wednesday decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Joint Opposition leaders have taken this decision in a meeting held in Islamabad.

The Opposition also decided to constitute a committee to develop consensus on the matter within the opposition and deliberations are being done in this regard.

They called the rumpus and noise in the National Assembly as a black day in the history of the democracy.

“The speaker failed to perform his duties as he is the custodian of the hose and every member in it,” said the leaders in their meeting.

“It is proven that Asad Qaisar is not capable of performing his duties,” they added.

According to the sources, the opposition parties also turned down a decision from the speaker restricting seven lawmakers from attending the National Assembly proceedings and demanded a committee having equal representation of opposition and treasury benches to decide on the matter.

