Opposition Decries Hurriedly Called Session Of KP Assembly

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Opposition decries hurriedly called session of KP Assembly

The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Friday criticized government and protested the hurriedly called session of the assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Friday criticized government and protested the hurriedly called session of the assembly.

The session was chaired by Speaker KP Assembly, Babar Salim Swati. Criticizing government for ignoring the rules and procedures to call the session, they termed the holding of session unconstitutional.

They said that it is impossible for members of remote areas to attend the session that was summoned hurriedly and contravening existing rules.

Opposition staged walk out after treasury benches started chanting slogans against them however they returned and attended the proceedings after speaker sends a member to placate them. Later, Finance Minister, Aftab Alam presented annual budget for the year 2023-24.

Newly elected member from Kohat, Daud Afridi also took oath and signed the role of honor.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Kohat Aftab Alam Afridi From Government Opposition

