Open Menu

Opposition Decries Unjust Distribution Of Local Government Funds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Opposition decries unjust distribution of local government funds

Opposition benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday criticized the government for unjustly distribution of local government funds in tehsils of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Opposition benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday criticized the government for unjustly distribution of local government funds in tehsils of the province.

Talking on a point of order, opposition member, Makhdoom Zada Muhammad Aftab Hider said that funds have been given to 56 tehsils of the province while remaining 74 tehsils have been ignored deliberately.

He criticized unjust distribution of funds and said that it is real face behind PTI’s Riysat-e-Madina. He said that irregularity and discrimination in funds distribution would affect the life of a common man and also deprive them of their rights.

He also regretted the unsatisfactory law and order situation in the province and said that armed organization have been reemerged and reorganized while the government has failed to deliver anything tangible.

He demanded allocation of local government funds to ignored tehsils and said that discrimination in this connection is tantamount to violation of democratic rights of people and elected representatives.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Man Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Police arrested thief gang member; recovered loote ..

Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln

5 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natu ..

PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment

5 minutes ago
 YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strength ..

YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapu ..

5 minutes ago
 Saleem Memon for constructing multi-purpose parkin ..

Saleem Memon for constructing multi-purpose parking plazas in Hyderabad to tackl ..

2 minutes ago
 KU, Meezan Bank launches recruitment drive on camp ..

KU, Meezan Bank launches recruitment drive on campus

2 minutes ago
 RDA removes encroachments on High Court Road

RDA removes encroachments on High Court Road

2 minutes ago
Academic Fora demands implementation of Child Marr ..

Academic Fora demands implementation of Child Marriage Restraint Act

2 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to Omar Ayub in terrorism case

ATC grants bail to Omar Ayub in terrorism case

2 minutes ago
 140-bed neonatal ward inaugurated at Children’s ..

140-bed neonatal ward inaugurated at Children’s Hospital

38 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for deceased relatives of parliam ..

NA offers Fateha for deceased relatives of parliamentarians

38 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 5.008m from 210 defaulters in 24 ..

LESCO collects Rs 5.008m from 210 defaulters in 24 hours

38 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 505 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 505 power pilferers in 24 hours

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan