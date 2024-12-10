Opposition decries unjust distribution of local government funds

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Opposition benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday criticized the government for unjustly distribution of local government funds in tehsils of the province.

Talking on a point of order, opposition member, Makhdoom Zada Muhammad Aftab Hider said that funds have been given to 56 tehsils of the province while remaining 74 tehsils have been ignored deliberately.

He criticized unjust distribution of funds and said that it is real face behind PTI’s Riysat-e-Madina. He said that irregularity and discrimination in funds distribution would affect the life of a common man and also deprive them of their rights.

He also regretted the unsatisfactory law and order situation in the province and said that armed organization have been reemerged and reorganized while the government has failed to deliver anything tangible.

He demanded allocation of local government funds to ignored tehsils and said that discrimination in this connection is tantamount to violation of democratic rights of people and elected representatives.