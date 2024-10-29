Open Menu

Opposition Decries Worsening Law, Order Situation In Merged Areas, Demand To Convene APC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday demanded to convene All Parties Conference (APC) to ponder over the deteriorating law and order situation in merged areas and to address feelings of insecurity among people

The proceedings of the day were presided over by Muhammad Idrees of Panel of Chairman. Opposition benches demanded convening of APC to deliberate over law and order situation while treasury benches stressed to form a full house committee to assess the situation.

Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party, Arbab Usman said that incidents of insurgency had been increased in merged districts during last two months and writ of government was being challenged time and time again. He suggested a meeting of APC and a visit of parliamentarians to meet members of affected families and express solidarity with them.

He also questioned delay in investigation of attack on Bara Check Post and said that compensation amount should be paid to heirs of martyred.

Ahmad Kundi of PPP said that insurgency was not confined to district Khyber but whole province is affected by these incidents. He said that people living in areas from Chitral to Waziristan are faced with insecurity and declining law and order situation adding that courts are being shifted from Tank to D I Khan due to worsening situation of law and order.

Ali Hadi said that civilians were being targeted in Kurram while the perpetrators are still at large. He said that those who killed teachers and labors in Tri Mengal and doctors in Sadda Bazar are not been arrested added that it is the responsibility of provincial government to secure roads and maintain law and order in Kurram. He said that roads in Kurram district are closed for the last eighteen days and innocent children are dying due to closure of main roads.

Provincial Minister, Sohail Afridi said that law and order was unsatisfactory in merged districts for the last two decades due to wrong decisions of concerned authorities. He highlighted the efforts of provincial government to maintain peace and underscored the need of adopting a joint strategy to deal with the situation.

He said that all the political entities of the province should raise voice to stop fighting suggesting a full house committee to deliberate over the situation.

