- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Opposition decries worsening law, order situation in merged areas, demand to convene APC
Opposition Decries Worsening Law, Order Situation In Merged Areas, Demand To Convene APC
Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday demanded to convene All Parties Conference (APC) to ponder over the deteriorating law and order situation in merged areas and to address feelings of insecurity among people
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday demanded to convene All Parties Conference (APC) to ponder over the deteriorating law and order situation in merged areas and to address feelings of insecurity among people.
The proceedings of the day were presided over by Muhammad Idrees of Panel of Chairman. Opposition benches demanded convening of APC to deliberate over law and order situation while treasury benches stressed to form a full house committee to assess the situation.
Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party, Arbab Usman said that incidents of insurgency had been increased in merged districts during last two months and writ of government was being challenged time and time again. He suggested a meeting of APC and a visit of parliamentarians to meet members of affected families and express solidarity with them.
He also questioned delay in investigation of attack on Bara Check Post and said that compensation amount should be paid to heirs of martyred.
Ahmad Kundi of PPP said that insurgency was not confined to district Khyber but whole province is affected by these incidents. He said that people living in areas from Chitral to Waziristan are faced with insecurity and declining law and order situation adding that courts are being shifted from Tank to D I Khan due to worsening situation of law and order.
Ali Hadi said that civilians were being targeted in Kurram while the perpetrators are still at large. He said that those who killed teachers and labors in Tri Mengal and doctors in Sadda Bazar are not been arrested added that it is the responsibility of provincial government to secure roads and maintain law and order in Kurram. He said that roads in Kurram district are closed for the last eighteen days and innocent children are dying due to closure of main roads.
Provincial Minister, Sohail Afridi said that law and order was unsatisfactory in merged districts for the last two decades due to wrong decisions of concerned authorities. He highlighted the efforts of provincial government to maintain peace and underscored the need of adopting a joint strategy to deal with the situation.
He said that all the political entities of the province should raise voice to stop fighting suggesting a full house committee to deliberate over the situation.
Recent Stories
NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs
Police foil attack on polio team
Secretary HERA appreciated for advancing nursing education in KP
KP Govt forms body to appoint VCs in public sector universities
KP Assembly passes resolution for implementation of Murree Accord
KP Assembly demands select committee to probe industrial area fire incident
PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan
KP Govt finalizes ‘Maizban’ tourism promotion project
Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwondo Championship
Shaza Fatima calls for adopting emerging technologies
Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction work on Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Pro ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil attack on polio team5 minutes ago
-
Secretary HERA appreciated for advancing nursing education in KP2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt forms body to appoint VCs in public sector universities2 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes resolution for implementation of Murree Accord2 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly demands select committee to probe industrial area fire incident2 minutes ago
-
PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan40 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima calls for adopting emerging technologies5 minutes ago
-
Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House40 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction work on Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project5 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest case40 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme40 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stable coalition govt in country40 minutes ago