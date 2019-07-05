Opposition defend corrupt leader confidently on talk shows: Shahbaz Gill

Punjab Chief Minister Spokesperson, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday revealed that the opposition parties had presented forged documents of money trail in May' 2017

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition spokesperson were confident liars and it looked strange that how they defended their corrupt leadership.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had brought awareness among masses to purge the country of corruption and corrupt politicians and the ruling party's members were not afraid of being accountable, he added.

The real democratic setup of PTI had given the masses a confidence of question, he commented.