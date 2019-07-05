UrduPoint.com
Opposition Defend Corrupt Leader Confidently On Talk Shows: Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:41 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Spokesperson, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday revealed that the opposition parties had presented forged documents of money trail in May' 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Spokesperson, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday revealed that the opposition parties had presented forged documents of money trail in May' 2017.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition spokesperson were confident liars and it looked strange that how they defended their corrupt leadership.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had brought awareness among masses to purge the country of corruption and corrupt politicians and the ruling party's members were not afraid of being accountable, he added.

The real democratic setup of PTI had given the masses a confidence of question, he commented.

Pakistan

