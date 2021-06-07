UrduPoint.com
Opposition Demands Debate Into Ghotki Train Accident

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:28 PM

The opposition parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday demanded the government to carry out a thorough debate into the tragic train accident occurred in Ghotki, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The opposition parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday demanded the government to carry out a thorough debate into the tragic train accident occurred in Ghotki, Sindh.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said dozens of passengers had lost their lives in the accident.

He requested the Chair to set aside today's agenda and debate the accident in the House.

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal said it was a national tragedy.

Scores of passengers had lost their lives and over 100 sustained injuries in the accident.

Asad Mehmood of the JUI-F said the rescue operation should be expedited and the investigation report into the incident should be shared with the august House.

Mohsin Dawar called for an independent inquiry into the tragic accident with a specific time-frame.

Minister of Information Technology Aminul Haq said the Railways Minister rushed to the accident site on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Some Rs 5 million each should be paid to the deceased and Rs 2.5 million each to the injured passengers, he added.

