Opposition Demands Judicial Commission On Murree Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday demanded formation of a judicial commission to fix responsibility of the Murree snowfall tragedy that claimed around 23 lives

He was speaking in the House after both the treasury and opposition benches agreed to suspend the scheduled agenda and hold a debate on the tragedy.

The opposition leader criticized the government and blamed inadequate measures to handle tourists reaching the Murree Hill station to see the winter snowfall.

He suggested passing a resolution on the conclusion of the debate and formation of a judicial commission to investigate the Murree incident, fix responsibility and award exemplary punishment to all those found negligent.

Shehbaz viewed that the Pakistan Meteorological Department had issued a weather warning and the local administration should have taken all precautionary measures to deal with any emergency like situation in Murree.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar for specifying the sitting to debate the Murree tragedy.

He alleged that there was delay in provision of assistance to the deserted tourists and demanded strict action against those involved in negligence.

He also supported the demand of opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to conduct a judicial inquiry into the incident. He also criticised the government over inflation in the country.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's Salahuddin said the Murree administration was responsible of the incident and strict action should be taken against the negligent officials.

Parliamentary Leader of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan Asad Mehmood said the the JUI-F workers and its volunteer organization participated in the relief activities. No standard operating procedures were issued after the Met Office's heavy snowfall warnings, he said and demanded to conduct a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Independent lawmaker Muhammad Aslam Bhootani also termed the Murree incident a tragedy. He also highlighted the difficulties being faced by the people of Balochistan due to severe weather.

