Opposition Demands Public Opinion On Mini-budget

The Opposition on Thursday demanded the government to circulate the copy of Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 for the purpose of eliciting opinion on it

PPPP lawmaker Shazia Mari moved an amendment by citing Rule 124 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007 and demanded to circulate the bill related to the mini-budget.

She said that the public should be given the right to decide about the bill and it should be circulated for eliciting opinion.

Another PPPP lawmaker Abdul Qadiar Patel also made the same demand and asked to withdraw tax on items of children including milk and bicycles.

Ali Gohar from PML-N opposed the mini-budget and said that it would increase the problems for the people. He demanded for timely decisions on the economic issue.

Later, the voting was held on the motion and it was rejected with majority vote. A total of 150 lawmakers voted in favor of the motion while 168 opposed it.

