Opposition demands under legal, constitution domain to be fulfilled; PTI founder cases to be decided by courts: Muqam

Federal Minister for Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions, Engr Amir Muqam here on Thursday said that the government has started negotiations with opposition parties with an open heart and only those demands, which are under legal and constitution domain would be fulfilled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025)

He made it clear that cases of PTI founder are of serious nature that would be decided by the courts and not by the negotiation committee.

The Federal Minister was talking to the media at Peshawar Press Club where he congratulated its newly elected Cabinet Including its President M. Raiz and General Secretary Tayyab Usman.

Engr Amir Muqam said that judiciary was independent that would deliver judgments in all cases of the PTI founder, who was in jail in serious nature corruption cases.

He said that no one was above the law as PMLN leadership including he himself were appeared in the courts and were later acquitted after trials.

Engr Amir Muqam said that when PMLN mandate was stolen in 2018 General Election and PTI founder was brought into power after sitting down RTS and polling rigging, the then opposition leader Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had offered talks to PTI leaderships especially on charter of economy and combating terrorism.

However, the PTI leadership did not reciprocate the positive gesture of PMLN and escaped from talks, resultantly, the country was put at the verge of bankruptcy.

He said that it was unfortunate that PTI leadership has started threats to government despite the ongoing negotiations between the two committees.

Like the aimless 128 days sit ins of PTI staged in 2014, its Nov 2024 protest call were also proved a miscall as people have kept distance of it, he said.

He said attacks on PTV and Parliament House during PTI sit in 2014 was not hided from the nation. Due to PTI sit in, he said the important visit of the Chinese President were postponed while people of Pakistan suffered.

The Federal Minister said that CM KP had left PTI workers alone at D Chowk on Nov 26 and disappeared, adding the PTI workers wanted to know why they were left alone in the harsh cold weather.

He said politics of all parties are linked with a strong country and we all should forge unity against terrorism.

Engr Amir Muqam said that KP Government has been provided all due financial share under NFC award, and that devolopment of erstwhileFata was now the prime responsibility of KP Government after its merger in KP.

He said that development in erstwhileFata was imperative for lasting peace there.

While condemning the use of force against peaceful elected local government representatives at Peshawar, Engr Amir Muqam said that it exposed the double standards politics of PTI.

He said these LG representatives were demanding funds and others rights from KP Govt through peaceful protest and use of lathi charge and shelling against them are unjustified.

The doubled standard politics and hallow slogans of PTI that trying to hide its 10 years failure through use of force against peaceful protestors was stand exposed before the nation, he added.

Engr Amir Muqam reiterated to raise voice for local government representatives at all forums, demanding resolution of their problems.

The Federal Minister said that PTI has failed to deliver in KP during its three tenure on all fronts where problems of masses increased significantly.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Khwazakhela-Bisham four lane expressway that was approved by PMLN Govt in 2017 has been approved by CDWP that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs137 billion. The expressway on completion would open up Swat, Shangla and other districts for tourism, trade and investment.

He claimed that this Expressway was halted by the then PTI Government, resulting into economic losses and deprivation of people of better roads connectivity.

The project on completion would reduce distance between Shanga and Swat to only 30 minutes.

He advised PTI Govt to compete with Punjab Govt in term of development and welfare projects.

Engr Amir Muqam said that now, the children in KP were mocking about the so called agitation calls of Gandapure and called it a miscall.

Engr Amir Muqam expressed the hope that the newly elected body of Peshawar press club would use energy for welfare of journalists community and promotion of constructive journalism in the province.