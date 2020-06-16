UrduPoint.com
Opposition Demonstrated Immaturity Amid Critical Economic Situation In Country: Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Opposition demonstrated immaturity amid critical economic situation in country: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the opposition's role was to make positive criticism but it had demonstrated immaturity amid critical economic situation in the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he rejected the opposition's propaganda about the government for not taking on board in decision-making process and said although, taking a decision was always the right of the government but all the stakeholders, experts and armed forces were constantly having their input in the country's elite national bodies of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and National Coordination Committee (NCC).

To a question, Shibli Faraz said we were of the opinion from the very beginning of COVID-19 outbreak in the country that lockdown was not suitable for Pakistan as we were witness of its devastating impacts on micro-economy of our neighbouring country.

To a question about the opposition's role during the on going crisis, he said instead of forging national unity at this critical juncture, it was creating controversies merely to save its sinking boat of politics.

He said his elders were political loyal to PPP which had now emerged as capitalist party against the legacy of its founder leader.

The PTI was the only party which could take the country to its true destiny under the visionary and sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he concluded.

