Opposition deprived of public sympathy:Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that due indiscriminate corruption in the past the opposition parties have lost public support and sympathy.

Talking to media men on Monday that Provincial minister said that with reference to national development and prosperity the PTI led Awami government was advancing towards with promoting merit culture.

Ansar Majeed Niazi that the past usurper rulers have destructed the national economy by promoting the culture of looting and corruption.

Minister said that by starting protests with any solid reasons and to spread anarchy in the country the opposition parties have been deprived of public support adding that it would be right to say that opposition has totally been knocked out from political scenario.

He said that undoubtedly Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who gained popularity at international level.

He further said that PTI Government's performance during the first 15 months was much better than that of 5 years of the formers government, he said and added that for making more and more better the Pakistan's economy our government was taking precious steps for bringing prosperity.