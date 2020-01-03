Opposition deserves applaud for Support: Law Minister

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Friday lauded the role of the opposition parties for their support on proposed amendment in the Army Act.

Talking to media outside the parliament, he said that filing a review in the Supreme Court against its verdict is right of the government and it wasn't filed in haste because review is time bound application which has to be submitted in 30 days time period after the announcement of verdict.

Government was following two prong strategies from the day one that was to file a review as well amend the army act in directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, but the positions of army chief and other important positions required certainty.

He ruled out any possibility of deal with the opposition on the proposed legislation while applauding their role in the best National and public interest.

"I congratulate opposition because they sense that it was a matter of National importance" said the minster.

To a question he said government strongly believes in rule of law, constitution, compliance of rules of National Assembly and the Senate and above all the supremacy of the parliament.