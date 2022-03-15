UrduPoint.com

Opposition Destined To Face Another Defeat: Gill

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Opposition destined to face another defeat: Gill

Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, said on Tuesday that the opposition was destined to face another defeat at the hands of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

He made these comments while referring to the no-trust motion.

"By the grace of Allah, the opposition is going to be defeated for 37th time. The way the nation rejected the horse trading and stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan is unprecedented," he said in a tweet.

He said Pakistan was likely to become more stronger after imminent failure of the opposition's conspiracy against a democratically elected government.

