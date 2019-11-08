Opposition disrupts NA proceedings instead of participation in legislative process: Minister for Communications Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Friday said that Opposition was not interested in legislative process in the National Assembly and preferred to debate on production orders of their leaders detained over charges of corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Friday said that Opposition was not interested in legislative process in the National Assembly and preferred to debate on production orders of their leaders detained over charges of corruption.

Speaking here in the National Assembly about the attitude of the Opposition lawmakers in the previous sitting, the minister said that none of the lawmaker from the Opposition spoke about legislation or on the agenda. "The demands of production orders for their detained leadership were made through points of order and no one talked about agenda," Murad Saeed said.

Regarding criticism of PML-N Parliamentary Leader Khawaja Asif on Deputy Speaker, the minister said that Qasim Suri won the election from his constituency by securing 25,973 votes, but Khawaja Asif leveled false accusations on him of 65,000 bogus votes.

He said how strange it was that the opposition was criticizing the government. He said Khawaja Asif had been serving in UAE on Iqama at the same time he was foreign minister of the country.

Murad Saeed said the entire Muslims Ummah and the people of Pakistan proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting true face of islam at United Nations and told the international community that Islam is a religion of peace and has nothing to do with terrorism.

He said Imran Khan also apprised the world that Muslims love their Prophet (PBUH) more than their lives.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in his remarks said that they were all Muslims and would not change a single word regarding finality of the Prophethood (PBUH) at any cost." I, my children and everything belonging to me can be sacrificed but no compromise will be made on finality of Prophethood", he added.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur responded to the remarks of MNA Asad Mehmud and said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should apologize from the nation and to end his sit-in. The minister said he was ready to contest elections against those who had been alleging about rigging and making hue and cry after their defeat in last elections.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the House to meet again on November 11, 2019 (Monday) at 4 p.m.