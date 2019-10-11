Opposition divided on JUI-F march: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that the opposition parties are divided on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) march and sit-in in Islamabad by the end of this month.

While talking to the media after performing ground-breaking of various uplift projects in NA-156 constituency in Shah Rukn-e-Alam area here, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had opposed the march during party's meeting in Lahore, saying that he (Shehbaz) was not in favour of a sit-in of the JUI-F.

He said that the opposition leader in NA also disliked Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar statement about the march. He said that a meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif did not take place on the JUI-F march so far, adding that differences had also appeared in the PPP ranks about the march.

Qureshi questioned Bilawal's statement about PPP's support to the JUI-F march by welcoming marchers in various cities. "On whose instructions, Bilawal Bhutto is favouring a sit-in whereas he had termed it against democracy in the past? Was it not an attempt to derail democracy now," he asked.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had staged a peaceful sit-in for reforms in electioneering process in the past.

Replying to a question, Qureshi said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F was going to launch protest on Oct 27 while the day is observed as a black day across the world to express solidarity with Kashmiris of the occupied valley.

He said that Oct 27 was a black day because India had occupied Kashmir on that day.

He said that the PTI government had also directed its missions in various countries to show the real face of India to the world.

To a question about Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Qureshi said that the incumbent government had initiated various steps to control money laundering and terror financing, adding that a comprehensive strategy had been devised to present Pakistan's stance in its meeting to be held in Paris.

He hoped that Pakistan would succeed in it.

Answering another question, Qureshi said that some forces wanted bloodshed in the region by fanning conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia on Aramco oilfield attack issue.

He said that Pakistan enjoyed cordial relationship with both the countries adding that Saudi Arabia was our strategic partner whereas Iran is our friendly neighbouring country.

"Pakistan will play its role to resolve the issue between the two countries by negotiations because the region does not afford conflicts," he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and he would tour Saudi Arabia and Iran to pacify the situation by holding talks.

He said that the Royal couple of England would pay a four-day goodwill gesture visit to Pakistan in the current month which would help promote good relations between the two countries and the young generation.

He lauded the role of Prince William's mother the late Princess Lady Diana for Pakistan and Shaukat Khanum hospital.

Answering another question, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that China stood by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, adding that the prime minister had taken the Chinese president into confidence over the issue.

He hoped that Chinese President Xi Jinping would convey the Pakistan point of view on Kashmir to Indian leadership as he was in India these days.

He said that dialogue was the only way to resolve issues and the government was trying to settle traders' problems through dialogue.