UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Divided On JUI-F's March: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:53 PM

Opposition divided on JUI-F's march: Minister

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Saturday said opposition was divided on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's Azadi March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Saturday said opposition was divided on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's Azadi March.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman, through his statements, had proved that he was not a matured politician.

He said the government was ready to sit with the opposition for bringing reforms in election process.

The minister said development in far flung ares of the country was the priority of the government.

The minister said PTI was the only party having public support in all parts of the country and its leadership had the abilities and capabilities to resolve all issues being faced by the country.

Replying to a question, he said focus from Kashmir issue had been diverted by Moulana Fazlur Rehman.

The whole nation was proud of the security forces of the country, as they had rendered matchless sacrifices for eradicating terrorism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as not only the ambassador of Kashmir but of entire Muslim Ummah, he added.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Azadi March Muslim All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Memory of Victims of A321 Plane Crash Over Sinai H ..

1 minute ago

Mayor Karachi attends book distribution ceremony

1 minute ago

Russian Orthodox Church Stops Eucharistic Communio ..

1 minute ago

Dr Yasmeen Rashid appreciates MSs, VCs for providi ..

1 minute ago

Turkey, Russia Hold 2-Day Talks on Sochi Memorandu ..

29 minutes ago

Lebanese President Warns Against Haste in Forming ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.