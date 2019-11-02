Federal Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Saturday said opposition was divided on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's Azadi March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Saturday said opposition was divided on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's Azadi March

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman, through his statements, had proved that he was not a matured politician.

He said the government was ready to sit with the opposition for bringing reforms in election process.

The minister said development in far flung ares of the country was the priority of the government.

The minister said PTI was the only party having public support in all parts of the country and its leadership had the abilities and capabilities to resolve all issues being faced by the country.

Replying to a question, he said focus from Kashmir issue had been diverted by Moulana Fazlur Rehman.

The whole nation was proud of the security forces of the country, as they had rendered matchless sacrifices for eradicating terrorism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as not only the ambassador of Kashmir but of entire Muslim Ummah, he added.