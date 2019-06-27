UrduPoint.com
Opposition Divided Over Removal Of Senate Chairman

The opposition parties could not develop consensus to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, sources said on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) The opposition parties could not develop consensus to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, sources said on Thursday.It is pertinent to mention here that at least 11 independent candidates of PML-N were against the removal of Sanjrani.League senators on condition of anonymity said when on Wednesday some participants of the APC meeting talked about removal of the Senate chairman, many political leaders expressed reservations.They said that the Senate chairman support opposition and his removal will not benefit to anyone of them.

Maryam Nawaz and many other likeminded leaders, however, said removal of Sanjrani would be a clear message to the elements in power, which is need of the hour.Meanwhile, when JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman talked about beginning of an anti-government movement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto asked "We are ready to start the movement but let me know whether the movement will remain even marsh law has been imposed in the country.After listening question the JUI-F chief went silent.

However, a committee has been constituted to look into the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

