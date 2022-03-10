UrduPoint.com

Opposition Divides Into Groups On No-confidence Move: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Opposition divides into groups on no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition parties have divided into groups on no-confidence move

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition parties have divided into groups on no-confidence move.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Opposition leaders have failed in so-called long march and they would fail in no-confidence move.

He said all the coalition partners are united with the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Commenting on Parliament Lodges incident, he said the Police had to take action against the workers of Ansar ul islam, for entering Parliament Lodges without permission.

He said, it is the responsibility of the Police to provide security to the Parliamentarians.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Parliament Long March TV All Opposition

Recent Stories

Opposition parties would fail in no confidence mot ..

Opposition parties would fail in no confidence motion against PM Imran Khan ,say ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab LG Polls: Election Commission of Pakistan i ..

Punjab LG Polls: Election Commission of Pakistan issues timeline for electoral g ..

2 minutes ago
 Fazl's private militia tried to create panic by at ..

Fazl's private militia tried to create panic by attacking Parliament Lodges: Far ..

2 minutes ago
 Int'l E-Conference on ecolinguistics and ecologica ..

Int'l E-Conference on ecolinguistics and ecological narratives concluded

2 minutes ago
 Cabinet Committee on Law approves setting up of ne ..

Cabinet Committee on Law approves setting up of new cement plant in Punjab

16 minutes ago
 MQM's zonal office reopened

MQM's zonal office reopened

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>