Opposition divides into groups on no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition parties have divided into groups on no-confidence move.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Opposition leaders have failed in so-called long march and they would fail in no-confidence move.

He said all the coalition partners are united with the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Commenting on Parliament Lodges incident, he said the Police had to take action against the workers of Ansar ul islam, for entering Parliament Lodges without permission.

He said, it is the responsibility of the Police to provide security to the Parliamentarians.