Opposition divides over difference in their ranks, says Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khan Khattak Sunday said that the Opposition was disintegrated and the PDM set up to save the plundering of its leaders, had also come to an end and now it was in a frenzy.

He said this while addressing a public meeting at his constituency Manki Sharif, District Nowshera. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government will fulfill its constitutional term and the opposition should also be patient till 2023 elections wherein PTI would again come into power after next general elections.

He said that PTI would make landslide victories in Azad Kashmir election and Local Body election.

Shaukat Khan Advocate of ASC Colony, Naveed Khan in Manki Sharif, Azhar Nawaz, Haroon, Muhammad Ali Khan also given him a grand reception before the public meeting soon after his arrival. Dr. Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak also addressed the public meeting.

Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan really wanted to devolve power to the people at the grassroots level to introduce a new local government system with active participation of the people.

He said that non-parties elections would be held at village council level and elections would be held on party basis at tehsil level. He said that the people would directly elect candidates at tehsil level and asked the PTI workers to get prepared for local body elections. "Our opponents have no agenda nor do they have any program for the welfare of the people," he said and added, the Opposition parties must stop negative propaganda and stop hurling insults against the institutions. Hold rallies and processions but should not take law into their hands, he advised.

The Defence Minister said, Pakistan and the Pakistani nation have paid heavy price due to the wrong policies during previous governments of the Opposition parties.

They did nothing in the past rather, the people were pushed into the hell of inflation and unemployment, the Minister observed.

He said, the country cannot bear the politics of greed and looting any more. In his 22 years political struggle, Imran Khan waged a full-fledged jihad against corruption, he said and added that from the day one of the PTI government, Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical steps to eradicate corruption from the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had saved the country from economic crisis and now, he was paying full attention on elimination of inflation and unemployment and creating facilities for the poor and that is why very soon 4 million families will get ration cards.

He said, 10 million families will be given financial assistance under the Ehsas program in their respective Union Councils. Its beneficiaries are being given livestock, their own house scheme and small and big loans for business under Ehsas program, he added.

Pervez Khattak said that Imran Khan would make this country capable stand on its own feet and the nation should fully support Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that PTI has become a strong political force, the opponents have lost their confidence in the people and that is why PTI would secure victory in the elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pervez Khattak said that Party workers were the strength of PTI and they should not get involved in anyone's propaganda because the opposition parties have been tested by the people time and again and they have failed to serve the people of Pakistan.