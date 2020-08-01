UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Do Nothing With PTI Led Government: Sheikh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Opposition do nothing with PTI led government: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Saturday said opposition drama after Eid ul Azha would prove to be flopped and it would do nothing with Pakistan Tehreek Insaf PTI led-government.

Talking to media, after offering Eid prayer at Liaquat Bagh, the Minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going anywhere and PTI government would complete its five years tenure.

He pointed out that strict action would be taken against those who would create law and order situation in the name of protest.

Sheikh Rashid has said the people who looted the country want changes in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Responding a question about flour and sugar issue, the minister said subsidy should be given to the people on these goods. Khan was striving to fight corruption, poverty, unemployment, government reforms to improve the lives of poor, he added.

He further said that Pakistan's economy is passing through tough phase but economy of a country like United States of America (USA) has also been destroyed by coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Rasheed urged the people to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and should maintain social distancing to stop the spread of Corona virus pandemic.

.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest National Accountability Bureau Poor Law And Order Rashid United States Bagh Prayer Media Government Opposition Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

12 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

14 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

15 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.