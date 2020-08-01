Opposition do nothing with PTI led government: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Saturday said opposition drama after Eid ul Azha would prove to be flopped and it would do nothing with Pakistan Tehreek Insaf PTI led-government.

Talking to media, after offering Eid prayer at Liaquat Bagh, the Minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going anywhere and PTI government would complete its five years tenure.

He pointed out that strict action would be taken against those who would create law and order situation in the name of protest.

Sheikh Rashid has said the people who looted the country want changes in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Responding a question about flour and sugar issue, the minister said subsidy should be given to the people on these goods. Khan was striving to fight corruption, poverty, unemployment, government reforms to improve the lives of poor, he added.

He further said that Pakistan's economy is passing through tough phase but economy of a country like United States of America (USA) has also been destroyed by coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Rasheed urged the people to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and should maintain social distancing to stop the spread of Corona virus pandemic.

.