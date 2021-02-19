Opposition does not want transparency in Senate polls: Zartaj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Friday said the opposition parties does not want transparency in the upcoming Senate polls.

The government was trying to discourage horse trading in the Parliament's elections to ensure more transparency in it, she said talking to a private news channel.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted the transparency in Senate election to maintain the sanctity of vote and integrity of the Upper House. She expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would grip majority seats in the elections.

The minister said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had done horse trading in the polls during their tenures.

Replying to a question, Zartaj Gul said the PPP and PML-N leadership were beneficiary in Sugar subsidy scandal.