Opposition Doing Baseless Propaganda: Mussarat Jamshed Cheema

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:19 PM

Opposition doing baseless propaganda: Mussarat Jamshed Cheema

Punjab Government Spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said the opposition parties were doing baseless and negative propaganda with regard to summoning the IG Police to the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Government Spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said the opposition parties were doing baseless and negative propaganda with regard to summoning the IG Police to the Punjab Assembly.

"We strongly rebut propaganda of the opposition on the matter of summoning IG Police Shoaib Dastagir to the Punjab Assembly", she added.

The chief minister office was not holding any sort of investigation in this regard and it was a matter of routine for summoning administrative officers and the IG Police to the Punjab Assembly, the spokesperson said in her statement issued here on Thursday.

The conspiracy to create fissures between the government and allied parties would always be foiled, she said and added all coalition partners had expressed their complete consensus on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the administration and the IG Police were performing their duties according to guidelines given by the government.

Mussarat Cheema said that nefarious designs of the PML-N had been fully exposed behind the news based on negative propaganda.

The spokesperson stated that the opposition was spending its time on negative propaganda to divert attention from its corruption.

