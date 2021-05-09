Opposition doing politics of chaos: Zain Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that Opposition was doing politics of chaos in the country and it would never succeed in its designs.

The Opposition parties lacked any strategy or agenda of development. He criticised leadership of PML N and stated that it could not built even a single top quality hospital in the country. He expressed these remarks while talking to people in constituency NA 157, here on Sunday. He visited different union councils to review pace of development work. Zain Qureshi observed that Opposition was unable to digest people friendly policies given by the incumbent government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to against the corrupt system. He claimed that PTI led government was heading to right direction as per mandate by the people. It was very first time in country's history that powerful people were being held accountable.

Zain also lauded mega development package for south Punjab, recently announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Job's quota for youth has been enhanced. Similarly, utilization of funds in south Punjab would change fate of the region. On this occasion, PTI local leader Rana Abdul Jabbar, Qaisar Bhutta and many other local workers were also present.