Opposition Doing Politics Of Daily Wages: Hummayun Akhtar Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:21 PM

Opposition doing politics of daily wages: Hummayun Akhtar Khan

PTI senior central leader Hummayun Akhtar Khan has said opposition is doing politics of daily wages but now non of their formula will succeed.He said this while talking to party leaders who met him in his office Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) PTI senior central leader Hummayun Akhtar Khan has said opposition is doing politics of daily wages but now non of their formula will succeed.He said this while talking to party leaders who met him in his office Thursday.He remarked neither government will buckle under their any pressure nor will the people be wooed to deception by them.He alleged a few families plundered the country mercilessly and the entire nation is suffering heavily for it today.Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is braving the challenges and his efforts will bear fruits and enemies of the country will meet failure.

He held that Shahbaz Sharif continued to dub budget as anti people during his speech in National Assembly but he did not present even a single proposal.

The international institutions reports reflect that PML-N controlled the rupee through artificial methods driving the national economy to brink of disaster. When it became clear to PML-N walas that they will not come to power in future then they took such steps deliberately under a conspiracy which impacted the economy negatively, he alleged.The time is not far off when Pakistan will be in a take off position, he hoped.

We will virtually turn Pakistan into Asian tiger, he added.

