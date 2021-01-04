Opposition doing politics of protest to seek NRO: Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain said that opposition parties were doing politics of protest in order to achieve National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), however the government would not provide any NRO to those who plundered money illegally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain said that opposition parties were doing politics of protest in order to achieve National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), however the government would not provide any NRO to those who plundered money illegally.

In a statement issued by Bab ul Quraish, Zain Qureshi remarked, PPP and PML-N did friendly politics and enjoyed power corridors during their respective turns. Zain added that masses rejected the both PML N and PPP, for their corruption. The masses voted PTI in elections 2018. Now, both the parties were not digesting progress in the ongoing tenure of PTI.

He added that PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure. The protest movement of opposition parties could not dislodge the incumbent government. Zain Qureshi visited different union councils inlcluding Jalalabad, Kothaywala, Kot Gujjran, Basti Azam Hans. He assured people that PTI would complete uplift schemes worth millions of rupees. The journey of progress will remain continue during the PTI regime. On this occasion, Shoaib Sanghera, Chaudhary Shakeel, Munir Gujjar and some other notables were also present.