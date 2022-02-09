UrduPoint.com

Opposition Doing Politics Of Vested Interests Only: Zain Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Opposition doing politics of vested interests only: Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said the opposition was a group of politicians with vested interests who were doing politics to secure their personal benefits only

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said the opposition was a group of politicians with vested interests who were doing politics to secure their personal benefits only.

The opposition would disperse, once they secure their vested interests, Zain expressed on inauguration of uplift schemes in different areas of his constituency NA 157.

He said the incumbent government was not afraid of any long march, short march or no confidence motion, adding, the PTI would not only complete its term but also form next government. Zain stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting against the persons who looted country's wealth.

Eradication of menace of corruption was top priority of the government. The opposition was doing politics of protest to avoid accountability process.

The opposition wanted to spread anarchy in the country to get process of accountability stopped. He, however, categorically stated that the process of accountability would remain continue.

Commenting on inflation, Zain Qureshi maintained that the government was taking practical measures to control inflation. He assured that PTI government would honour pledges made with the government.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Long March March Government Top NA-157 Opposition

Recent Stories

SAPM assures all-out support to boost tourism in K ..

SAPM assures all-out support to boost tourism in KP

2 seconds ago
 China boasts over 1.4 mln 5G base stations

China boasts over 1.4 mln 5G base stations

4 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court promotes 34 AD&SJs to next rank

Lahore High Court promotes 34 AD&SJs to next rank

6 seconds ago
 Germany Ready for Dialogue With Russia in All Form ..

Germany Ready for Dialogue With Russia in All Formats, at All Levels - Scholz

8 seconds ago
 France Might Lift Vaccine Pass Mandate in Spring - ..

France Might Lift Vaccine Pass Mandate in Spring - Government

3 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Claims Secretly Discussing South Osset ..

Saakashvili Claims Secretly Discussing South Ossetia, Abkhazia With Lukashenko i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>