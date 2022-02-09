Opposition doing politics of vested interests only: Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said the opposition was a group of politicians with vested interests who were doing politics to secure their personal benefits only

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said the opposition was a group of politicians with vested interests who were doing politics to secure their personal benefits only.

The opposition would disperse, once they secure their vested interests, Zain expressed on inauguration of uplift schemes in different areas of his constituency NA 157.

He said the incumbent government was not afraid of any long march, short march or no confidence motion, adding, the PTI would not only complete its term but also form next government. Zain stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting against the persons who looted country's wealth.

Eradication of menace of corruption was top priority of the government. The opposition was doing politics of protest to avoid accountability process.

The opposition wanted to spread anarchy in the country to get process of accountability stopped. He, however, categorically stated that the process of accountability would remain continue.

Commenting on inflation, Zain Qureshi maintained that the government was taking practical measures to control inflation. He assured that PTI government would honour pledges made with the government.