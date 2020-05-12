UrduPoint.com
Opposition Doing Politics On COVID-19 For Political Mileage: Ali Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Opposition doing politics on COVID-19 for political mileage: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said opposition parties especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were doing politics on the coronavirus spread for political point scoring.

No recommendations had been presented by the opposition parties in the National Assembly session to successfully fight against COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, it is time for all political parties to join hands for curbing the pandemic as it was an issue of national importance connected with the lives of people.

He said PML-N was playing a confused and gallery politics to get special advantages for Sharif family.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the government was taking provinces on board in decision making to cope with the spread of coronavirus.

Lockdown had eased by setting terms and conditions which should be followed by the public, he added.

He said the lockdown could have serious negative implications on the national economy that was why the government has announced smart lockdown to facilitate masses.

