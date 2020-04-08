Opposition doing politics on COVID-19 pandemic: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties had no agenda to deal with coronavirus pandemic rather they were doing politics over this issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM said that frustrated opposition had disappointed the people on coronavirus challenge as the Pakistani nation had seen the double standards of opposition parties.

"It did not suit those to talk about the ailing humanity who were enjoying luxurious lifestyle in London," he said and advised the opposition to avoid doing politics over coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal as well as Punjab government had taken every possible step to safeguard the lives of the people, he asserted. In fact, opposition parties were afraid of Prime MinisterImran Khan's approach and decisions having far-reaching impacts and the coronavirusoutbreak will be overcome with the support of the people, he added.