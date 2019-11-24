Opposition doing politics on foreign funding case: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar Sunday said opposition was doing politics on foreign funding case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the Supreme Court had already rejected the petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition parties were busy in making the case storm in a tea cup and presenting it before the people, as something big had come into their hands.

He said the PTI's audited accounts were being scrutinize in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Replying to a question, he said PTI had neither hidden anything in the past nor it would hide now from anyone.

The minister said the foreign funding case had been pending with ECP for the last ten months and now they had constituted a scrutiny committee and PTI was ready to present evidences before it.

Hammad Azhar said the Supreme Court had issued clear directive to the ECP that it should check all the political parties' foreign funding sources without any discrimination.