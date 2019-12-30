UrduPoint.com
Opposition Doing Politics On NAB Amendment Ordinance: Ali Nawaz Awan

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 10:20 PM

Opposition doing politics on NAB amendment ordinance: Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said the opposition was dong politics on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment ordinance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said the opposition was dong politics on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment ordinance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said earlier the opposition was making demand for amendments in NAB laws but now it was criticizing without studying the new ordinance.

He said the opposition present its recommendations before the government instead of mere criticism.

Ali said earlier the opposition was of the view that businessmen community was worried and economy was not heading forward due to policies of the government, but now the businessmen could work freely as the NAB ordinance would address the procedural flaws.

Under NAB amendment ordinance, honest public office holders would be able to make decisions in public interest fearlessly to perform their constitutional responsibilities, he added.

Ali regretted that unfortunately there were corrupt elements in opposition who tried to create hindrances in democratic system but PTI leadership wisely tackled the situation and kept on serving the nation.

He said the government would not be a silent spectator to such opposition blackmailing tactics and would work on the agenda of reforms.

