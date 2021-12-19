Opposition doing politics on non-issues: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that the opposition was doing politics only on non-issues and it had no agenda.

According to official sources here, the CM said that there was chaos in the ranks of the opposition and the rejected elements wanted to gain political milage only.

The nation had yet not forgotten the corruption committed in the past, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical measures for welfare of people and fulfilling its promises.

He said, "The government has completed those developmental projects in a short span of time which the previous governments could not complete in years." He said that no one would be allowed to create hindrance in the way of country's development.