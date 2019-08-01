Opposition doing politics on non-issues to halt accountability: Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday said the opposition parties were doing politics on non-issues to protect their leadership from the accountability process.

Talking to ptv, he said the opposition was using pressure tactics including holding protest demonstrations with aimed to save their big stalwarts from corruption charges.

The minister said politics and peaceful protest was right of every political party but it should be under constitutional parameters.

He said the previous governments had ruined the national institutions and economy by taking huge loans while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving for revamping institutions and stable economy.

He said the PTI government adopted austerity measures to save national wealth as Prime Minister Imran Khan's United States visit was ample proof of that. Imran Khan had effectively highlighted Kashmir issue internationally, he added.