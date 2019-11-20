(@imziishan)

Information Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Yusafzai has said that the opposition parties were doing politics over the health of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

"The government if wanted could have created hurdles in departure of Nawaz Sharif to London for medical procedure but it didn't do so on humanitarian ground", the Minster said. He said we wanted Nawaz Sharif to be healthy and return to country and face his cases.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the minister praying for the good health of Nawaz Sharif and said that Sharif was looking in good mood and health as he left the country.

He said whenever Nawaz Sharif was abroad surprisingly he has no health issues.

On Universal Children Day, the Minister said that Sharif's children left him in the time of need.

It was a matter of fact that even no one from Sharif family was ready to give guaranty on behalf of Nawaz Sharif, and added the government obeying the court's order and allowed him to go abroad for medical checkup.

Commenting on JUI-F's Plan-B, the Minister said all plans of Maulana were meant to fail as he has no agenda or issue to do politics adding that he (Maulana) should patiently wait for next election.

He said that some corrupt elements would not escape from the imminent action of accountability process.