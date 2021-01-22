UrduPoint.com
Opposition Engaged In Futile Exercise Of Agitation:CM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Opposition engaged in futile exercise of agitation:CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The opposition was engaged in a futile exercise of staging agitations as the government was not afraid from PDM which was already facing internal chaos.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman in a statement on Friday.

The CM regretted that these elements were trying to fulfill the enemy's agenda by creating a state of anarchy in the country.

Those who try to weaken the national interest cannot be the leaders, he added.

He condemned the opposition's drive to divide the nation and maintained that it was unconscious about its duties towards the public as well as the country.

These elements were putting the national interest at stake for the sake of gaining some political mileage, he regretted.

There was no room for negative politics and the perpetrators of negativity should realize facts because the nation needed unity and brotherhood, concluded the CM.

