Opposition Engaged In Politics Over Covid-19: Chief Minister

Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:14 AM



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the opposition was engaged in politics over coronavirus pandemic which was a collective challenge in all over the world.

On the other side, the PTI fully understood the pain of the poor suffering due to pandemic.

In a statement, the CM regretted that the opposition tried points-scoring over the pandemic. This was not only illogical but deplorable and history would not remember the opposition's negative role in good words, he added.

The CM said the opposition was busy in raising hollow slogans and had not done anything practically. The country demanded unity, brotherhood as the PM Imran Khan had also stressed for collective efforts, he added. The CM deplored that the opposition tried to divide the nation, instead of supporting the people, in this difficult moment.

The negative role of the opposition was condemnable and the politicization of this issue was not in the national interest, concluded the CM.

